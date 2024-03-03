Snow, wind, and even tumbleweeds sweep across northern Utah

It was a windy, stormy day in the Beehive State, and there was damage and impacts across northern Utah.

"Definitely scary because I’ve never seen anything like it before," said Brett Fisher, who lives in Grantsville.

Heavy wind gusts caused havoc in parts of the state, including a tree falling out at Fisher's home.

"I heard a loud crack and I looked over and just saw the tree going over, and luckily, the other tree caught it,” added Fisher.

Trees also fell in Tooele, West Valley City, Taylorsville, Rose Park, Cache Valley and more.

While driving to Tooele, a FOX 13 News crew found a semi with two empty trailers that flipped over on westbound I-80 due to the wind.

In Salt Lake County, a neighborhood in Daybreak was covered with tumbleweeds.

"It sounded like a tornado. We woke up and it was just like tumbleweed city, so it was kind of crazy,” said Dayne Moss, who lives in that area. "The whole side of the house, almost up to the second story, it was just tumbleweed. And it was like you couldn’t even see across the road because it was just, the whole road was blocked."

"We were stuck in the middle of all this today,” said Phil Webb. “It blocked off the streets — we actually couldn’t get through in our neighborhood. People would drive up and back up.”

The city hurried to clean up the tumbleweeds to make space for the snowplows later in the night.

"They stayed a little bit and did some extra help and brought out some dumpsters, and some other things,” said Webb. “So we'll be at it for a couple of days cleaning up all the tumbleweeds."

This clean-up was truly a community effort.

"People saw each other and came out with snow shovels and were out cleaning out tumbleweeds together,” added Webb.