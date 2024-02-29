Timeline for winter blast bringing heavy snow, winds to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's recent weather roller coaster will take a big dip starting as early as Thursday with a winter blast set to bring heavy winds and snow across the state.

After days with temperatures in the 50s, the cold front will move in Thursday with strong south-to-southwest winds with gusts up to 55 miles per hour expected across the Great Salt Lake Desert, west desert and southwest Utah and Tooele Valley.

High Wind Advisories and Warnings are in effect for certain areas through Saturday evening.

🌬️It's about to get windy! Southerly winds will increase ahead of our next storm. Winds will be gusty Thursday and Friday afternoon before peaking on Saturday ahead of a snowy cold front that will move through with a transition to weaker northerly winds. #utwx #wywx pic.twitter.com/iZOWP2vjmU — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) February 28, 2024

Residents are urged to secure outdoor objects and those on the roads may experience reduced visibility due to blowing dust. Strong crosswinds are expected and those in high profile vehicles such as RVs and boats should practice caution.

Beginning Saturday, the winds will pick up to 65 miles per hour before diminishing Saturday night.

Heavy snow will move into the state beginning Saturday around noon, with several inches forecast to fall in areas. Below are projected snow totals for certain cities in the valleys, although mountain areas and benches are expected to see 2-4 feet of snow.

PROJECTED SNOW TOTALS (As of Thursday, 1 p.m.)



Richfield - 7.1 inches

Logan - 7"

Brian Head - 6.9"

Layton - 5"

Ogden - 4.8"

Tooele - 4.8"

Provo - 4.3"

Salt Lake City - 3.2"

Cedar City - 3"

The southern mountains could see 1-2 feet of snow during the storm.

Conditions should improve Sunday morning and throughout the rest of the weekend and into Monday.