Snow's gone, frigid temps and hazardous conditions ahead

SALT LAKE CITY — The heavy snow that much of Utah had been begging for has passed, but conditions may get even more hazardous heading into the weekend.



LIVE RADAR: Check on lingering snow in your neighborhood with FOX 13s interactive radar

Frigid temperatures will blanket most of the state Friday, with some areas dipping into the teens and even lower. Salt Lake City is forecast to reach a low of 16 degrees, while St. George in southern Utah could hit 24 degrees.

Snow passes, how's the weekend look? - December 10

Because of the cold temperatures, the chances of black ice and other icy conditions on Utah roadways are expected to increase Saturday. Drivers are warned to be careful when traveling over bridges and overpasses as ice forms more quickly when cold air hits above and below those structures.

While the majority of the snowfall has let up, some areas such as Davis and Salt Lake counties and will continue to see lingering snow showers into Friday afternoon before drying out in the evening.

Conditions will warm up over the weekend before another storm system is forecast for northern Utah in the middle of the week.