Snowy commute serves as reminder for drivers to slow down, stay focused

After a seemingly slow start to winter, Utah’s much-needed snowfall caused major headaches for commuters Monday morning — especially for those traveling through the mountain canyons.

As snow levels dropped to around 5,500 feet early Monday, Interstate 80 up the canyon quickly became one of the hardest-hit areas. According to the Utah Department of Transportation, some drivers experienced delays of more than two hours traveling from Salt Lake City to Kimball Junction.

“It’s a little bit of an eyebrow raise for us down here in the valleys,” said UDOT spokesperson John Gleason. “You look outside and see wet roads, but up in the mountains it’s a different story.”

Drivers traveling through the canyon and the Wasatch Back encountered icy roads, multiple slide-offs, and several crashes. UDOT reported that many of the incidents were caused by drivers traveling too fast for the conditions — something Gleason says isn’t surprising given how light this winter has been so far.

“It’s funny to talk about still getting used to winter weather when we’re already in January,” Gleason said. “But we’ve had a light year so far, and a lot of drivers just haven’t had to deal with snowy, icy conditions yet.”

By mid-morning, road crews had made significant progress clearing lanes, and conditions improved. Still, transportation officials are urging drivers to remain cautious, especially with more storm systems expected later this week.

UDOT reminds drivers to slow down, stay focused, and make sure their vehicles are prepared for winter driving — including proper tires and emergency supplies.

While snow is a familiar part of life in Utah, Monday’s commute was a timely reminder: winter driving skills can get rusty, and the mountains don’t care if it looks fine in the valley.

