Spring storms sweep in this weekend!

One more warm day before storms move in! Temps climb well above normal today, then drop this weekend with valley rain & high elevation snow. Heaviest precipitation will be late Sunday into Tuesday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Partly cloudy & warmer. South winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & breezy with showers becoming likely by afternoon. Isolated t-storms could pop up. South winds increasing to 15-25 mph. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with showers becoming likely again during the afternoon & evening. Highs: Upper 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Partly cloudy, warm, & breezy. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Low 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 70s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy & cooler with a chance of afternoon showers. Highs: Near 70.

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