Spring warm-up in Utah will send temperatures soaring

SALT LAKE CITY — For those who have been hoping and pleading for Spring to make its triumphant return, it seems your wish has been granted!

A big warm-up is in the forecast for Utah this week, bringing the first 80-degree readings of the year to some areas.

High pressure is building into California off the Pacific and will continue to gradually shift east toward Utah from mid and late this week. This will send high temperatures to near 80 for Salt Lake and other communities along the Wasatch Front and well into the 80s for southern parts of Utah. A couple of near-90-degree readings cannot be ruled out near the Arizona state line.

Normally this time of the year, highs are around 60 for the Salt Lake Valley and mid-60s farther south. So this hint of warmer temperatures is a real treat!

The warmest temperatures are forecast on Thursday and Friday with the high pressure near the state and a southwesterly flow developing on the western periphery of the weather system. The nice weather is expected to stick around for the upcoming weekend as the next weather-maker looks to be delayed until early next week.

This means this weekend will feature mild temperatures and plenty of sun at times although temperatures will come down a few degrees as the high pressure builds farther east toward the Plains.

With temperatures getting this warm, and it being the longest stretch of mild conditions this season, it's an important reminder to practice cold and fast water safety in case you, your children or pets decide to recreate in Utah's lakes or streams. Even though it'll be warm outside, water will be frigid.

The warmest temperatures of the season thus far are right on cue with the first 8 p.m. or later sunsets of the year.

Tuesday's sunset will occur just after 8 p.m. and we will continue to see sunsets later than 8 p.m. through the month of August.

Soak up the sunshine and enjoy this true Spring weather!