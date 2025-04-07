Spring makes its return to Utah

Dry and mild weather persist as high-pressure continues to build throughout the region.

While the area spent the weekend right around average in the upper 50s/low 60s, temperatures are expected to trend 5 to 10° above average today.

Daytime highs for Northern and Central Utah will be in the upper 60s/low 70s. Eastern Utah can expect to see high temperatures in the upper 60s low to mid 70s with calm winds. Some cities across the southwest corner can expect to see near 80°, but the canyons will stay in the upper 50s/low 60s.

There is a relatively weak storm system that will pass through the area early tomorrow morning from the Northwest. Although there is a slight chance for a stray shower across the northern quadrant, not much is expected from this system.

Cloud cover will build up in anticipation for the passage but once it shifts eastward, sunny skies are expected for the rest of the week.

By Thursday, daytime highs will trend 15 to 20° above average. Northern and Central Utah will stay in the upper 70s/low 80s through the first half of the weekend but then temperatures will dip by Sunday.

St. George stands a good chance of seeing 90° on Thursday for the first time this year.

