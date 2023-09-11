St. George breaks rainfall record set nearly a century ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah — If it seemed like it's rained a lot around Utah over the past 12 months, one city has a new record to prove that it has.

On Monday, St. George set a new record for rainfall within a water year, hitting 15.79 inches of rain since Oct. 1, 2022. The new amount breaks the previous record of 15.77 inches set back in 1932.

That total is expected to rise over the next few days with rain forecast for the area.

The National Weather Service posted about the increased risk of flash flooding for southern Utah national parks and recreation areas. Most locations in that part of the state are rated either "possible" or "probable" for flash floods.