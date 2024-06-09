Staying hot & dry

The above-normal temperatures will continue over the next several days with slight upward and downward fluctuations. Sunday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers and storms favoring northern Utah into Idaho, the crest of the northern and central mountains east into eastern Utah. Highs will soar into the mid to upper 90s for the Wasatch Front and back into the triple digits in St. George. Monday will be slightly cooler, still above normal, falling into the upper 80s in Salt Lake and possibly the upper 90s in St. George as a weak cold front moves in. The brief break from the hottest temperatures is short-lived with high pressuring building back in Tuesday through Thursday with highs jumping into the upper 90s along the Wasatch Front and approaching 110 in St. George. It'll be breezy at times, too, increasing the fire danger with hot temperatures and low relative humidity.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Iso. t-storm. Hot. Highs: Mid-90s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Iso. t-storm. Warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Mid-90s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid-70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs: Lower 100s.

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Lower 100s.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Lower 100.