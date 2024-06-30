Staying warm again this week

A hot Sunday is on tap with temperatures approaching 100 in Salt Lake City and 105 in St. George. It'll be windy, too, increasing the fire danger. Isolated storms are possible in eastern Utah Sunday afternoon so be careful near burn scars and slot canyons for isolated flash flooding. A weak cold front moves into northern and central Utah overnight Sunday into Monday. This will drop temperatures through midweek for the northern half of the state. There's a chance for a few showers near the Idaho border with the cold front.

SALT LAKE CITY

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Lower 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Hot. Windy. Highs: Around 100.

Monday: Partly sunny. Warm. Highs: Upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Warm. Highs: Mid-80s.

ST. GEORGE

Saturday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Sunny. Hot. Windy. Highs: Around 105.

Monday: Sunny. Hot. Windy. Highs: Around 105.

Tuesday: Sunny. Hot. Highs: Around 105.