Still Hot & Smoky; Chance of Thunderstorms

Sizzling hot & still smoky! Showers & t-storms will develop in the south in the AM, then across the north in the afternoon. Best chance of rain is in SW UT, storms could bring very strong wind gusts.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Hot & smoky. After a sunny start, clouds will increase with a 50% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon, mainly after 3 pm. Some storms may produce strong gusty winds. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly clear & cooler overnight. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, but they'll be most likely in the afternoon & early evening. Some storms could bring strong gusty winds. Highs: Upper 90s.

Wednesday Night: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

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