Still Riding The Heat Wave!

Brace yourself for another hot day! Heat advisories & warnings will be in effect across much of Utah until midnight. You know the drill: Take frequent breaks, spend as much time as possible in the AC, and drink lots of water!

Temps will only drop slightly during the middle of the week.

Isolated to scattered showers & t-storms remain possible through midweek as monsoonal moisture lingers. Drying out Thursday with extremely hot temps heading into the weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Partly cloudy & hot with a 20 percent chance of showers & thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy & slightly cooler. Lows: Mid 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & hot. Highs: Near 100.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 80.

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