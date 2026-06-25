Still Smoky; Afternoon T-storms Possible

Becoming partly cloudy with patchy smoke! Scattered t-storms are expected again with the best chance of heavy rain east of I-15. Dry, windy conditions will lead to high fire danger Friday & Saturday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Patchy smoke again today! After a sunny morning, becoming partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with patchy smoke. South winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny, hot, & breezy with SW winds 10 to 20 mph late in the afternoon. High: Near 103.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 70s.

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