Still sunny, but much cooler today!

A dry cold front will bring much cooler temps today! Near record warmth is expected again this weekend before a change in the weather pattern ushers in colder, wet weather next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & much cooler. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 60s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy & colder. Lows: Upper 30s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 50s.

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