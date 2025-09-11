Storm approaching; Gradually getting cooler

A slow-moving storm approaching Utah will keep it breezy across the south & east. A few strong t-storms are possible in the east this afternoon & evening. Gradually getting cooler the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. High: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

