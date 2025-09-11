Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storm approaching; Gradually getting cooler

Posted

A slow-moving storm approaching Utah will keep it breezy across the south & east. A few strong t-storms are possible in the east this afternoon & evening. Gradually getting cooler the next few days.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Low 80s.

Thursday Night: Becoming mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. High: Near 90.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere