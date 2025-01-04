Storm brings snow, road warnings to northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The northern Utah valleys are seeing its first substantial snowfall of the season Saturday, which is also creating potential hazardous driving conditions to local roads.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest storm information in real-time by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

A Road Weather Alert has been issued for roads in the northern and central parts of the state and will be in place through 6 p.m. Saturday.

Winter Weather advisories are also in effect for the Salt Lake valleys, Wasatch Front and Cache Valley until noon.

Watch LIVE below as cameras show snowy conditions on Utah roads:

While higher areas in the mountains and summits will see heavy road snow, as of 10 a.m., snow was falling in the lower valleys and most of the Wasatch Front, creating slushy conditions on roads. The valleys could receive up to 4 inches of snow during the day.

Drivers are urged to slow down while on the roads.

The Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service expects higher bench roadways to possibly receive a few inches of road snow by midday.

Traction laws are in effect for both Big and Little Cottonwood canyons where the Utah Department of Transportation reported heavy snow and high volumes of traffic, with "many vehicles struggling with conditions/slide offs."

Nearly two feet of snow is forecast for the Cottonwood canyons through the day.

Just over 1 inch of snow has been recorded in Salt Lake City, although there are reports of up to 8" along the Bountiful bench.