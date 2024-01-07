Storm finally delivers snow across much of Utah; more to come this week

SALT LAKE CITY — The long-awaited storm that was forecast to finally deliver heavy snow to much of Utah lived up to its billing overnight. Much of northern Utah woke up Sunday to snow-filled streets and big snow totals in the mountains.

TRACK THE STORMS: Get real-time storm information by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app

A storm front moved through the Wasatch Front at around 6 a.m., bringing a few inches of snow to the Salt Lake Valley and over a foot at some mountain resorts such as Alta which reported 13 inches of snow overnight.

Heavy snow will continue to fall in major northern areas through the morning before it lightens up in the afternoon. However, before noon, the Cottonwood Canyons will received up to 2 inches of snow an hour as bands move into the area.

LIVE look at snowy conditions in portions of northern Utah below:

Lake effect snow is possible for the western areas of northern Utah, such as Tooele and the Oquirrh Mountains, on Sunday night and Monday morning.

A Winter Storm Advisory remains in effect for northern and southern Utah, while a Warning is in place for the central Utah mountains and eastern portion of the state near Moab. Those advisories and warnings are scheduled to remain until Monday morning.

Cold temperatures in the 20s will remain after the front moves through and continue through the weekend.

With highways covered in snow, drivers are being urged to use caution while on the road and limit speeds.

See road conditions around northern Utah in the Big O Tires Weather Beast below:

Weather Beast Sunday

This weekend's storms are just the beginning of conditions that will bring snow to Utah during the entire week ahead. Another big storm is forecast to impact northern Utah on Wednesday morning before yet another strong system moves in next weekend.

Preliminary forecast totals show the Wasatch Mountains receiving up to 18 inches of snow over the next week, with the Cottonwood Canyons getting nearly 2 feet.