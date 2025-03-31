Storm to bring heavy mountain snow, road alert set to be issued for Utah highways

SALT LAKE CITY — A new storm system is set to bring snow to the northern and central mountains and rain to the valleys starting Monday evening, just when many Utahns started getting used to spring-like conditions.

Mountain snow is expected to be the heaviest on Monday night, with up to a foot of snow expected in the Cottonwood canyons and 2-6 inches forecast for the Wasatch Back. The National Weather Service said the mountains could see snowfall rates reaching 1-2 inches per hour.

Gusty winds reaching up to 55 miles per hour are also expected for eastern, southern and western valleys on Monday afternoon and evening. The winds will pick up at approximately noon and increase through the evening. Residents should be prepared for potential power outages and secure outdoor objects.

Utah highways will be under a road weather alert beginning Monday evening at 6 p.m. and will remain in effect until 6 p.m. Tuesday. A mix of rain and snow may start during the evening commute on Monday with increasingly wet conditions. Rain showers will increase in the valleys during the overnight hours.

Because of the expected mountain snow, drivers should be on the lookout for traction laws to be put into effect on canyon and mountain routes.

The following routes will experience weather-related travel concerns during the forecast period:

