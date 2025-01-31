Storm to bring heavy snow to mountains, rain to valleys

SALT LAKE CITY — After a relatively dry January, a weekend storm is expected to start February with a bang, bringing up to 2 feet of snow to the northern Utah mountains and rain to the valleys.

The snow and rain will begin Friday afternoon and continue through Monday in what's being described as an "atmospheric river event" by the National Weather Service.

Northern Utah valleys will likely see an increase in rain after midnight Friday.

Snow is forecast to be heavy at times and become more dense throughout the weekend, with the following totals expected:



Northern Mountains: 1-2 feet

Bear River Range: Up to 4 feet

Wasatch Back: 2-5 inches

Ogden Valley: 3-7 inches

Bear Lake Area: 3-6 inches

Southwest Wyoming: 2-5 inches

Wasatch Plateau: 6-12 inches

Anyone planning on driving up higher elevations during the storm should be prepared for traction restrictions to be issued, as well as low visibility due to the possibility of blowing snow.

Conditions will begin to improve slightly on Monday as temperatures begin to warm up before another storm arrives mid-week.

