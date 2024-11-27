Watch Now
Storm winding down; Thanksgiving looks good!

Snow showers will taper off this morning as the storm moves out. Sunny & cold for Thanksgiving! High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for the next several days!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Decreasing snow showers in the morning, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

Wednesday Night:  Clear & cold!  Lows:  Mid 20s.
ST. GEORGE
Wednesday:  Becoming mostly sunny.  Highs:  Mid 50s. 
Wednesday Night:  Clear & cold!  Lows:  Lower 30s.
