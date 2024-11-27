Storm winding down; Thanksgiving looks good!

Snow showers will taper off this morning as the storm moves out. Sunny & cold for Thanksgiving! High pressure building over Utah will keep it storm-free for the next several days!

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Decreasing snow showers in the morning, becoming mostly sunny by afternoon. Highs: Near 40.



Wednesday Night: Clear & cold! Lows: Mid 20s.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 50s.

Wednesday Night: Clear & cold! Lows: Lower 30s.

