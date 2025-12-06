Storm Winds Down, But Mountain Snow Hangs On

After a busy start to the day, the storm is finally easing up across northern Utah. Valley rain will continue to fade through the morning, but light mountain snow showers will linger into the afternoon and even into the evening for the northern ranges. Snow levels, which started the day around 6,500 to 7,000 feet, will drop closer to 5,500 feet this afternoon, though most valleys won’t see much more than passing showers as the system weakens.

As we head into tonight, the storm exits and high pressure starts rebuilding over the region. Temperatures will bounce back Sunday and into early next week, trending near or even above average.

Another system may brush northern Utah in the middle of the upcoming week. A moist Pacific flow will ride over a ridge off the West Coast, sending occasional waves of moisture into the northern part of the state. There's still some uncertainty about how much of that moisture actually makes it into Utah, but light, on-and-off mountain precipitation is possible from Tuesday through Thursday.

Forecast models still show a wide range of outcomes. On the lighter end, only a few tenths of an inch of precipitation may reach the northern mountains. On the higher end, areas like the Bear River Range could see more than an inch of water, especially since winds aloft could strengthen enough to enhance snowfall in favored terrain. Snow levels will climb high midweek, reaching 8,000 to 9,000 feet by Wednesday, which means dense mountain snow and valley rain. Stay tuned.

