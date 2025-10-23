Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storms across the south; Warm start to the weekend

Posted

Mostly sunny & mild in the north, while showers & t-storms across the south & east will taper off tonight. Sunny & warm start to the weekend, but a cold front will bring colder, wet weather by Sunday.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Slight chance of morning showers, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

