Storms across the south; Warm start to the weekend

Mostly sunny & mild in the north, while showers & t-storms across the south & east will taper off tonight. Sunny & warm start to the weekend, but a cold front will bring colder, wet weather by Sunday.
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Low 60s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 40s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Slight chance of morning showers, then becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 70s.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.
