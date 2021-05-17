Storms bring much needed rain, hail to parts of Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Storms in southern Utah and parts of the Wasatch Mountains brought much needed rain to parts of the drought-stricken state Monday, with the chances of rain in the Salt Lake Valley increasing until early this evening.

The strongest storms were seen near Park City and Heber City, with dime-sized hail reported in the mountains. A FOX 13 viewer sent in video of hail from his home in Kamas.

Afternoon thunderstorms are expected to continue along the Wasatch Front and northwestern Utah through 7 p.m., according to the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service. Areas from Provo to Logan will see the best chances for thunderstorms.

Another round of afternoon thunderstorms are on par across Utah. Best chances will be along the Wasatch Front and NW Utah, with lesser chances across central and southern Utah. T-storm timing will be between 1-7pm. Stay vigilant and, "When thunder roars, head indoors."#UTwx pic.twitter.com/DTT3QkWlzW — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 17, 2021

A significant weather advisory was issued for areas in the southwestern section of the state. Traffic cameras in St. George saw rain accumulating on roadways in the area. The advisory expired at 2 p.m.