Storms Decrease; Temperatures Climb

Showers & t-storms will pop up every day, but as dry air moves in, will mainly be over the mtns. Mid-week temps will climb higher. Widespread t-storms are likely again by early in the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 104.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.

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