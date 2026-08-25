Storms Decrease; Temperatures Climb

Showers & t-storms will pop up every day, but as dry air moves in, will mainly be over the mtns. Mid-week temps will climb higher. Widespread t-storms are likely again by early in the weekend.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Low 90s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny & very hot. Highs: Near 104.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 70s.
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