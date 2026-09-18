Storms Linger Today; Drying Out This Weekend

Don't put the umbrella away yet!

Showers & t-storms are most likely across Northern UT & SW Wyoming today. Isolated storms are also possible in the south, and with deep moisture in place, could bring heavy rain & lead to flash flooding.

Wet weather could will linger across the northern valleys tomorrow morning and into the afternoon over the mountains.

Otherwise, it will dry out and become sunny, but much cooler this weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with scattered showers & thunderstorms. Highs: Mid 70s.

Friday Night: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs: Near 90.

Friday Night: Sunny. Lows: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

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