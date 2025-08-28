Storms possible; More limited / less intense

Showers & t-storms are still possible, but won't be as widespread or as strong today. They'll be even less likely tomorrow as dry air moves into Utah. Sunny & warmer over the holiday weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few morning showers, then a 30% chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Patchy smoke possible. Highs: Near 80.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms. Lows: Lower 70s.

