Storms sticking around this weekend

Active weather is expected throughout most of the state as an ample amount of moisture is in the atmosphere under a monsoon flow and moisture from the remnants of a Tropical Cyclone coming in from Southern California. In addition, a weak cool front is sweeping in giving further instability to generate potential severe weather. Flooding has been occurring throughout central and eastern Utah through the day. The movement of the moisture will continue to impact northern and northeastern Utah for Sunday with a gradual drying trend looking into the middle of next week.

Forecast:

Salt Lake City

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy and scattered thunderstorms. Low: 61

Sunday: AM showers with isolated afternoon T-storms. High: 80

Sunday Night: Early evening isolated t-storms: Low:60