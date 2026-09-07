Storms Subside for a Sunny Holiday!

After some stormy weather across Central & Southern Utah this weekend, things are quieting down just in time for the holiday!

A few spotty showers possible in the morning, mainly along and over the mountains. Otherwise, it's going to dry out today. A cold front is stalled out in Central Utah. North of the front, temps will be about 5-10 degrees cooler than yesterday, so you might not be as tempted to hop in the swimming pools that are still open! While in Southern Utah, it's going to be warmer than it was on Sunday.

It should be mostly dry this week with a gradual warming trend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Monday: Sunny & cooler with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the morning. Highs: Upper 70s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear & cool. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Monday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Low 90s.

Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

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