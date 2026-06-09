Storms up north; Warm & windy in the south

A big difference between north & south today!

A cold front will bring cooler temps along with a chance of scattered showers & t-storms to the north. The strongest t-storms could be along the Idaho border from later morning into early afternoon.

The front will stall out in Central Utah. Dry, warm, & windy weather will keep fire danger high across Central & Southern Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Cloudy & cooler with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear & cooler. Lows: Lower 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny & breezy. West winds 10-20 mph in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 90s.

Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

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