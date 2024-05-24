Watch Now
Stormy start to the holiday weekend!

Posted at 6:07 AM, May 24, 2024
A cool start to the holiday weekend! Showers are possible today, but will be most likely later this evening & across much of the state on Saturday. It'll be sunny & warmer on Sunday & Memorial Day.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Becoming mostly cloudy & warmer with a slight chance of afternoon showers. Highs: Low 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers. Lows: Lower 50s.

Saturday: Showers & thunderstorms likely. Highs: Upper 60s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Monday (Memorial Day): Sunny & warmer! Highs: Near 80.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny, warm, & breezy. SW winds 15-25 mph late in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 80s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Near 90.

Monday (Memorial Day): Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

