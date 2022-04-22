Stormy start to weekend; Valley snow possible

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Rainy & colder with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. West winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Upper 50s.

Friday Night: Rain mixing with snow after midnight. NW winds 10-20 mph. Lows: Upper 30s.

Saturday: Rain & snow in the morning, then rain showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Showers taper off in the evening. NW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Mid 50s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Cloudy & cooler. A chance of rain in the morning, but it becomes most likely in the afternoon with a chance of thunderstorms. SW winds 15-25 mph. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Showers & thunderstorms tapering off in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

Saturday: Sunny. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.