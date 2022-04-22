Utah prepares for winter weather and wind advisories across the state

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter weather and wind advisories will continue to cause concern over the next few days.

From rough road trips to unruly brush fires, high winds created issues for some Utahns Thursday.

“It’s pretty scary when you’ve got a trailer like this,” said Steve Stevenson. “It was bad.”

Semi-truck driver Stevenson said Thursday was one of the windiest drives he’s ever done.

“It’s scary when you’re going straight down the road and you look at the back of the trailer and it’s a foot over that way because of the wind,” he said.

Thursday’s gusts created challenges for firefighters. What was thought to be a controlled, extinguished fire from Wednesday evening caught fire again. Fire crews spent around five hours battling the flames.

Battalion Chief Garrett Nielsen with Utah County Fire said it burned over 18 acres.

“If there’s a wind advisory within the next 24 hours, I mean we knew this wind event was coming, maybe key in on that and use that to your advantage of making sure your fire’s out,” said Nielsen.

As more strong weather moves in, be prepared for all possibilities. Tie down any patio furniture that could topple over or blow away. Plan for a possible power outage.

“Typically [outages] are not very long,” said Jasen Lee with Rocky Mountain Power. “If you have candles or flashlights with batteries, make sure you have those around.”

Rocky Mountain Power said their crews are ready to respond if anything happens.

“We plan for these kinds of things so we have resources available to mitigate that wherever possible,” Lee said.

A wind advisory will continue in areas of southern Utah all day Friday.