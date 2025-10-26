Stormy Sunday for Northern Utah

Sunday Storm Brings Rain and Snow to Northern Utah

A trough of low pressure passing through the Pacific Northwest is bringing valley rain and mountain snow to northern Utah today. The wet weather will be most widespread near the Idaho border, where rainfall totals could reach a half inch or more across Cache Valley.

Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded to include the Western Uintas through Monday at noon, with the highest snow totals expected there and along the Bear River Range. Some peaks could pick up 10 to 12 inches of new snow. Along the Wasatch Range, lower elevations are expected to see 2 to 4 inches.

A cold front will sweep across the state early Monday, helping to clear out lingering showers and ushering in a cooler air mass. By Monday afternoon, temperatures will run about 10 degrees below seasonal averages, signaling a brisk start to the new week.

