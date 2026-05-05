Stormy weather ramps up across parts of Utah today!

Scattered showers & isolated t-storms will mainly impact the northern half of Utah today & into Wed. morning. Storms could produce gusty winds. Warmer & dry starting Wednesday & into the weekend.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cooler with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the morning, but most likely in the afternoon. Highs: Upper 60s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy with showers decreasing overnight. Lows: Lower 40s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 70s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 50s.

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