Strong wind gusts up to 55 mph forecast as cold front arrives

SALT LAKE CITY — Heavy wind gusts up to 55 mph are forecast for parts of Utah and the Salt Lake Valley as a cold front moves into the state.

High Wind Warnings and Advisories have been issued for the central and northern Wasatch Front and western valleys.

Gusts between 45-55 are expected as early as Tuesday afternoon and evening through Wednesday morning.. Residents should secure all outdoor objects, including garbage cans, trampolines and decorations.

Power outages are possible due to the heavy winds.

In addition, the Salt Lake City office of the National Weather Service is forecasting snow on mountain routes, making for dangerous driving with road snow and slush starting Tuesday night.

Drivers in high-profile vehicles, RVs and hauling boats are advised to be careful.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for all mountain zones and southwestern valleys. Snow is expected to start falling Wednesday morning, with the following accumulations: