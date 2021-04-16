Strong winds return as advisory issued for northern Wasatch Front

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The heavy winds that swept across northern Utah earlier in the week are forecast to return Friday evening and into Saturday.

LIVE RADAR: FOX 13s interactive radar shows up-to-the-minute conditions

A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas along the northern Wasatch Front, with gusts possibly reaching 55 mph in some areas. The advisory begins at 9 p.m. and continues through noon Saturday.

FOX 13

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City says there will be strong crosswinds along Interstate 15 and US-89 between Tremonton and North Salt Lake.

Check out live weather conditions from around the state below

Power outages are possible, while residents are being asked to remove items that could turn into projectiles outside their homes.

Heavy winds overnight Monday and Tuesday morning caused damage in parts of Davis County.

HTML Image as link