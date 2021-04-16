Watch
Strong winds return as advisory issued for northern Wasatch Front

FOX 13
Wind Advisory April 16
Posted at 3:30 PM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 17:30:52-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The heavy winds that swept across northern Utah earlier in the week are forecast to return Friday evening and into Saturday.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for areas along the northern Wasatch Front, with gusts possibly reaching 55 mph in some areas. The advisory begins at 9 p.m. and continues through noon Saturday.

Canyon Winds April 16

The National Weather Service office in Salt Lake City says there will be strong crosswinds along Interstate 15 and US-89 between Tremonton and North Salt Lake.

Power outages are possible, while residents are being asked to remove items that could turn into projectiles outside their homes.

Heavy winds overnight Monday and Tuesday morning caused damage in parts of Davis County.

