Sunny and warm today; Smoke increases tomorrow

A mostly dry southwest flow will keep temperatures near normal again today. This will also keep smoke largely confined to NW Utah and along the Idaho border. It could fill back in across western Utah in the afternoon. A storm system will brush by northern Utah Wednesday into Thursday and bring slightly cooler temperatures, a few mountain showers, and an increase in wildfire smoke.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 90.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Patchy smoke. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. SW winds 10-20 mph. Highs: Near 100.

Tuesday Night: Clear with patchy smoke possible. Lows: Near 70.