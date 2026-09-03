Sunny & Breezy Today; Stormy This Weekend

Sunny, warm, & breezy across Utah through Friday, but moisture from a hurricane will bring widespread showers & t-storms this weekend! Flash flood threat will increase across Central & Southern UT.

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Sunny & breezy. South winds 10-20 mph late morning through afternoon. Highs: Mid 80s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Mid 60s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Sunny. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 60s.

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