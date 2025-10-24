Sunny start to weekend; Cold, wet by Sunday

After stormy weather across parts of Utah yesterday, high pressure building over the area is going to keep it sunny and mild on Friday for a great start to the weekend!

Breezy south winds will help temps climb well above average on Saturday. That's the typical "warm before the storm." A cold front will move into the north Saturday night and then slide across the state Sunday.

The main impact will be over northern Utah, where valley rain and mountain snow is expected. Even though temperatures will drop well below average, it will be too warm for snow in the valleys, with 1-6 inches of snow expected above about 7,000 feet.

A few showers might linger into Monday morning; otherwise, it'll dry out and start to warm up a little early next week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 60s.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Mid 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy & warmer. Highs: Near 70.

Sunday: Cloudy & cooler with rain showers likely. Highs: Mid 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny & warm. Highs: Upper 70s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 50.

Saturday: Becoming partly cloudy. Highs: Upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

