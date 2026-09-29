Sunny Up North; South Braces for Floods

It's drying out across northern Utah, but showers & t-storms will pop up again across the south. Heavy is possible & will keep the flood threat high. Sunny & warmer for the second half of the week.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: Mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Clear & Cool. Lows: Near 50.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely & a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon & evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rain. Highs: Mid to upper 70s.

Tuesday Night: Becoming partly cloudy after midnight. Lows: Near 60.

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app