Sunny, warmer weekend expected across Utah

Happy weekend, Utah!

Hope you all had a safe — and not too scary — Halloween! We’re kicking off a new month with phenomenal weather statewide as high pressure builds in. Daytime highs will run about 5 to 10 degrees above normal for most areas under mostly sunny skies. Northern Utah is seeing some high clouds move through this morning, but they’ll slide out by midday, making way for plenty of sunshine.

It’s shaping up to be a great weekend for any outdoor plans or projects, with even more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures on Sunday.

Little change is expected early in the work week, with temperatures holding steady and some haze developing across northern Utah. Fortunately, a few weak systems should pass through the northern half of the state later in the week — helping to keep inversions and haze in check. Stay tuned!

REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app