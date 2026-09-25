Sunny Weekend; Stormy Next Week

The first weekend of fall is looking fantastic!
It's going to be mostly sunny & warm across most of Utah through Sunday! The exception will be the chance of isolated t-storms over the mountains of the south & east today. There's a slight chance a few could drift out over the eastern valleys, but it's not very likely.
Widespread precipitation is expected early next week with cooler temps & chance of heavy rain.
SALT LAKE CITY
Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.
ST. GEORGE
Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.
Friday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Mid 60s.
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