Sunny Weekend; Stormy Next Week

The first weekend of fall is looking fantastic!

It's going to be mostly sunny & warm across most of Utah through Sunday! The exception will be the chance of isolated t-storms over the mountains of the south & east today. There's a slight chance a few could drift out over the eastern valleys, but it's not very likely.

Widespread precipitation is expected early next week with cooler temps & chance of heavy rain.

SALT LAKE CITY

Friday: Sunny & warmer. Highs: Mid 80s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Upper 50s.

ST. GEORGE

Friday: Sunny. Highs: Low 90s.

Friday Night: Mostly clear & mild. Lows: Mid 60s.

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