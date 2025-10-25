Sunshine ahead of the cold

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
A picture-perfect start to the weekend! Most of Utah is soaking up sunshine today as temperatures warm ahead of a Sunday cold front. Southwest winds are kicking up, signaling the next change on the way.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the hour-by-hour temperature breakdown for Salt Lake City. 8AM shows partly cloudy at 51°. It rises to 55° at 10 AM, then 62° by Noon. It becomes fully cloudy at 2PM with a temperature of 67°, rising to 68° by 4PM before dropping down to 66° by 6PM.

Northern Utah will top out in the upper 60s today with clouds filling in and breezy conditions developing. Down south, it’s a beauty — highs in the low to mid-70s and plenty of sunshine to go around.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing the predicted rain accumulations. Logan is predicted to receive .28 inches of rain. Salt Lake City is predicted to receive .04 inches of rain, while Provo and Vernal are expected to receive .01 inches.

That cold front rolls in Sunday, mainly targeting northern Utah through early Monday. Expect valley rain and mountain snow, with totals increasing the farther north you go. Most valleys pick up around 0.10–0.20" of rain, while mountain spots see 2–6" of snow — and up to 10" possible across the Bear River Range.

Graphics from the FOX 13 Weather Center showing predicted snow accumulations across the state. Spots along the eastern side of the sate, near Logan and Ogden, show accumulations between 6 to 12 inches of snow, surrounded by accumulations of about 1 inch.

Temperatures take a tumble, dropping about ten degrees Sunday and another ten by Monday as the storm moves out. A few leftover showers could linger early Monday before skies start to clear.

From there, it’s smooth sailing to wrap up October — sunshine, warming temps, and calm weather back in charge. Early Halloween outlook? Mild and partly cloudy with just the right chill for trick-or-treating. Stay tuned!

