Surprised about mid-April snowstorm in Utah? Don't be

SALT LAKE CITY — While it may seem like Old Man Winter has overstayed his welcome with a strong storm set to impact most of the state Monday, he's actually been a guest for much, much longer in previous years.

The storm set to roll into Salt Lake City and the rest of northern Utah could bring up to 3 inches of snow in the valleys, and plenty of the white stuff in the mountains. This coming after record-breaking heat blanketed the area just two weeks ago.

But even though it feels like winter is sticking around longer than usual, the weather is actual on par with previous seasons.

According to the National Weather Service, the average date of the last snowfall in Salt Lake City is April 16, so the current storm is par for the course.

April has seen some fairly large snow dumps in the past. Check out the month's maximum snowfall records for Salt Lake City: