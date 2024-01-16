Sweater weather today; More snow tomorrow

Sweater weather today! The next storm will move in late tonight & exit Thursday. Heavy snow is expected in the Northern Mtns. Northern valleys could mix with or change to rain Wednesday afternoon.
SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Sunny & cold. Highs: Low 30s.
Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Lower 20s.
Wednesday: Snow in the morning, changing to rain by afternoon. Highs: Near 40.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 30s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: Mid 50s.