Sweater weather today; More snow tomorrow

Posted at 5:40 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 07:50:08-05

Sweater weather today! The next storm will move in late tonight & exit Thursday. Heavy snow is expected in the Northern Mtns. Northern valleys could mix with or change to rain Wednesday afternoon.

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Sunny & cold. Highs: Low 30s.

Tuesday Night: Increasing clouds with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows: Lower 20s.

Wednesday: Snow in the morning, changing to rain by afternoon. Highs: Near 40.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: Low 50s.

Tuesday Night:  Partly cloudy.  Lows:  Lower 30s.
Wednesday:  Partly cloudy.  Highs:  Mid 50s.

    




    
    
    
