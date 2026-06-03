Sweating it out today; A little relief tomorrow

It's going to be a sunny & warm Wednesday with temps climbing well above average! A moderate heat risk is expected today for those sensitive to hot weather and an even higher risk as temps continue to climb later this week. Plan now on drinking plenty of water and taking breaks during the heat of the day, even if you don't feel like it.

A weak storm brushing by to the north tomorrow will cool it down slightly and bring gusty winds primarily to South Central Utah, leading to an increase in fire danger.

It's going to get even hotter by Friday & Saturday with more widespread gusty winds likely leading to critical fire danger. That's ahead of a storm brushing by on Sunday that will knock temperatures back down near normal for this time of year.

SALT LAKE CITY

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & warmer. Highs: Near 90.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Near 60.

ST. GEORGE

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny & getting hot! Highs: Near 100.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70.

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