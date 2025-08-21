Sweltering in Southern UT; Monsoonal pattern setting up

Monsoonal moisture will gradually increase & spread north through early next week. Showers & t-storms will increase with rain likely by the weekend. Flash flood threat will rise & temps will drop!
SALT LAKE CITY
Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated, mainly dry thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.
ST. GEORGE
Thursday: Extremely hot! Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 108.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear & warm. Lows: Near 80.
REAL-TIME WEATHER: Get the latest weather forecasts by downloading the FREE Utah Weather Authority app