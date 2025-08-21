Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sweltering in Southern UT; Monsoonal pattern setting up- Thursday, August 21
Monsoonal moisture will gradually increase & spread north through early next week. Showers & t-storms will increase with rain likely by the weekend. Flash flood threat will rise & temps will drop!

SALT LAKE CITY

Thursday: Partly cloudy with isolated, mainly dry thunderstorms possible in the afternoon. Highs: Mid 90s.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows: Lower 70s.

ST. GEORGE

Thursday: Extremely hot! Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & t-storms in the afternoon & evening. Highs: Near 108.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear & warm. Lows: Near 80.

