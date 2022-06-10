Sweltering weekend ahead for Utah, with temps well above 100 in Washington Co.

ST. GEORGE, Utah — The phrase "never let them see you sweat" will be hard to live up to in Utah during what's expected to be a sweltering weekend.

Temperatures are forecast to reach triple figures in the southern portion of the state, while the north may come close to hitting the 100 degree mark.

FOX 13 meteorologist Damon Yauney has the complete forecast for the weekend below

Weekend weather outlook

Washington County is expected to bear the brunt of the sun's wrath with highs reaching between 104 and 107 degrees through Sunday, and highs near 105 degrees in the eastern valleys and Lake Powell.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for areas in southwest Utah until 9 p.m. Sunday. The National Weather Service says the expected highs will be up to 15 degrees above normal.

Saturday is expected to be the hottest day of the weekend, but Sunday will not be much cooler.

The National Weather Service encourages people planning on being outdoors over the weekend to do so in the morning and evening when temperatures are cooler, as well as drink plenty of water to keep hydrated.

