Thunderstorms becoming widespread; Flash flooding possible

SALT LAKE CITY

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms late afternoon & evening. Some thunderstorms may produce strong gusty winds. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Lows: Near 70.

ST. GEORGE

Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Mid 90s.

Tuesday Night: Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows: Near 70.

