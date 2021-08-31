Thunderstorms becoming widespread; Flash flooding possible

SALT LAKE CITY
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers & thunderstorms late afternoon & evening. Some thunderstorms may produce strong gusty winds. Patchy smoke through the day. Highs: Mid 90s.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Lows: Near 70.
ST. GEORGE
Tuesday: Becoming partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs: Mid 90s.
Tuesday Night: Rain showers and scattered thunderstorms.
Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows: Near 70.