Taste of spring to bring warm temps, spectacular weekend weather

SALT LAKE CITY — The calendar says spring may still be a few weeks away, but nearly all of Utah will get a taste of the season as warmer temperatures and sunny skies are the theme of this weekend's weather.

But enjoy the spectacular weather while it lasts because winter will make its return with a vengeance next week.

Until then, temperatures will reach the 60s across most of the state on Saturday and Sunday, especially in southern Utah. Those higher temps will mainly be felt in northern Utah on Sunday, but the sunshine will last throughout the weekend.

However, beginning late Sunday and into Monday, a front will start to making its way towards Utah, reaching full effect late Monday and Tuesday morning. Gusty winds and snow are forecast early Tuesday, causing potential hazardous driving conditions, before it eventually tapers off during the afternoon.

Still a ways out, yet another large storm is forecast for much of Utah during next weekend.

